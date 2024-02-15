Letter to the Editor: Border disaster is the worst American crisis since World War 2

Joe Biden and his misguided Democrat administration has allowed 8-10 million undocumented aliens to enter our Country. The American people are on the hook for all of their medical care, all of their housing needs, all of their food requirements, their cell phones, their transportation needs, their education costs, and on and on. It is costing us hundreds of billions of dollars.

These “migrants” are not vetted, medically cleared, or even background checked. They are committing violent crimes against our citizens and our police, and liberal democrat lawyers, district attorneys, and judges are refusing to prosecute or deport them. Our lives and our very culture are at stake.

We must remember, like him or not, President Trump had this border secured. Remain in Mexico policy, the border wall, catch and deport policy, etc., were doing the job. On his first day, the Biden administration reversed all of the Trump initiatives and opened our border wide. The drug cartels are shipping drugs into our Country in unprecedented amounts totally unchallenged. Biden has allowed these cartels to completely control our border and facilitate entry of people, Fentanyl, and other drugs. Because of Biden, well over 100,000 of our young people per year are now dying of drugs. The American people have had enough.

Every American should be up in arms over this disastrous and insane lack of regard for our Country, our laws, and our heritage. In 2008, on stage, the Obamas stated that this was the beginning of the “transformation” of America. The Trump election in 2016 interrupted this transformation plan. The democrats “won” the election in 2020 and put this transformation right back on track. We don’t want their socialism, their communism, or their DEI phony affirmative action program. We want our historical Constitutional Democratic republic back, and we want it now.

The Republican House is willing to pass aid to Ukraine and aid to Israel in separate bills. Their only demand is that Biden use his executive authority, the same authority he used in January of 2021 to open the border, to close the border now. Reinstitute and enforce all of the policies that were in place when he took office. Ukraine’s border is important to them and ours is important to us. It should also be important to the democrat party. Important enough to admit the globalist “transformation” and DEI policy must be reversed. We want our border closed and we want it closed now.

After all this is done, Republicans should be willing to sit down and discuss legal immigration reform, but only with the 100% closed border in place. Before this happens, Republicans must not fall into the trap of compromise for the sake of compromise. All Republican actions must live within the boundaries of our long held Constitutional values. Our values should never be compromised away. This open border is part of the democrat “transformation” process, and it must stop now.

Republicans must remember that Biden and the democrats “own” this border fiasco. If a new bill is passed, without the border being 100% closed, the democrats will point to the bill and say, “If we had had this bill over the last three years, we could have closed the border. The Republicans simply would not give us what we needed to do the job.” All lies, but the media will swear the Democrats are correct and Biden will get completely off the hook and Republicans will be blamed in November for all of the illegal immigrants and the damage these policies have created. This is right out of the democrat playbook and is what “bipartisan” means to democrats.

Republicans must make Biden close the border before we sign anything. Once he shuts it down, and the facts on the ground indicate it is done, then and only then should we “compromise.”

Richard “Dick” Pickett

Dixfield, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.