Letter to the Editor: Bravo to Mills

Bravo to Governor Mills for her letter to the NECEC to ask them to stop the construction of the project. She told them that the people of Maine had spoken and overwhelmingly showed that they did not want the corridor. I really had a big chuckle over her concern for the people that she rules. If she really cared about her subjects she could have avoided all this instead of negotiating a back room lease deal bypassing the legislature but then again she would really have had to care in the first place. It isn’t like there was ever a time that the majority of the citizens of Maine ever wanted this project to move forward.

Jay Battersby

Solon