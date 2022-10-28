Letter to the Editor: builders, not destroyers

As we near election day, it would be a good time to recall the words of Abraham Lincoln, a President who governed during the most contentious period in American history.

“If you would win a man to your cause, first convince him that you are his sincere friend. On the contrary, assume to dictate to his judgment, or to command his action, or to mark him as one to be shunned and despised, and he will retreat within himself.”

He governed from a position of “with malice toward none, with charity for all.” As I read and listen to the rhetoric of hate, revenge, and incivility in some quarters I am more convinced than ever that it is important for voters to cast their ballots in favor of people who are builders not destroyers. People who understand that politics in our representative republic will only work if people of differing viewpoint are able to talk to one another, not scream at one another. It is the politician of the first type that have moved us ahead, and the politician of the second type that have led us into division, discord and moving backward.

Most importantly, remember to vote on Tuesday Nov. 8th.

Michael Webber

Strong, Maine