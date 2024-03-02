Letter to the Editor: Candidate responds to Pickett’s inquiries

A public response to Dick Pickett and all republications in Maine Senate District 19

Dick, I appreciate your sincere concerns and I am proud to respond to your well taken questions. Here is the public answer you requested from me.

Deciding to become a candidate for the Senate in District 19 was not an easy decision for me. I very much respected your service as a state representative, and as I told you a year ago, I would not become a candidate if you decided to run. After you announced you would not be running, I was more than a bit disappointed. Although I wanted the excellent conservative values you brought to this job in Augusta along with the fantastic constituent service you provided to continue, I was also aware of the commitment of time and energy it takes to do the right job for our people.

My closest friends, and many other people I respect, insisted that I have something to offer that is important to our families and our future. They tell me that I would be a great and dependable voice for folks in Augusta, just as you were. After much soul searching, I concluded that I must toss my hat into the ring.

As you know, I have been Chairperson of the Oxford County Republican Party for over a decade, I have worked endlessly for all those years to help elect great men and women to office in our area. I thank God we have had much success. Throughout my life, I can honestly say that I have been honored to be a Republican. Republican values are part of my DNA, and to your first question, I could never abandon my party affiliation.

As far as I am concerned, Dick, the only reason a person would disavow his pledge of allegiance to party principles is if that person decided that those principles were no longer valid. People have left parties before, but almost none have returned. It would be like saying “you are my brothers and sisters today, but when push comes to shove, and I must choose the best personal path for me, I will elect to throw you all under the bus. I come first.” No person dedicated to his honestly held principles could ever do that, and I give you my solemn word that I will remain a Republican, and true to our values, until my last day.

Dick, I can also promise you this. Other parties or independents may have good ideas at times. I am willing to listen and keep an open mind. Fresh ideas are what improving government should be all about. However, any compromise must lead to better government services for our people and must live and survive within the confines of the American values we hold dear. Our families, our friends, our area, our State, and our nation must always come first, and in 2024 our State and our nation are depending on it. That being said, to your final question, I absolutely pledge that if the voters decide they want me to continue in office, I will run for the four terms that the law allows.

Thanks for these important questions and thank you for your eight years of tireless service. I hope my answers have earned your support.

Joseph Martin

Rumford, Maine

Candidate for the Maine State Senate, District 19

