Letter to the Editor: change at a snail’s pace

We citizens want many things government and industry aren’t willing to deliver. We want those entities to live up to the standards we use in our daily lives to make life bearable, but those wants often interfere with the things industry does for profit and government feels inclined to embrace because nothing moves without incentive. Of course it’s a little more difficult than that, citizens often want what industry wants and what government officials promise to earn their support, but in general that’s because the two run advertisements that promise more than either can ever deliver.

Unable to embrace something real as we consider the vote, we allow ourselves to be sucked into the fantasies government and industry create. Tax cuts that will actually drive tax revenue higher, wars that will discourage not encourage violence, energy policy that will actually reduce the damage pollution does to us and our environment. The list goes on and on of course, but I’d like to address the later for a moment as it pertinent here now.

Government and industry are all over the map where energy policy is concerned. First government is for a cross border project to reduce carbon emissions, then it’s opposed to the damage done to carve a path for transmission. They approve the methods, then argue they had no idea even though they had subordinates thoroughly investigate them prior to approval. Industry here decides that energy should be provided by them, and investors spend millions making it appear as though the hydroelectric facilities themselves cause more damage than the carbon emissions they’ll eliminate.

This is what government and industry do best. They muddy the waters. Government following the trend as industry creates it. Neither particularly cares that citizens are angered and confused in the process. That’s just the cost of doing business. But, that makes government incapable of seeing any long term project designed to help citizens to fruition.

Don’t get me wrong, I think community solar is great, but it’s also a business we invest in, not a public project we’ve endorsed. It won’t remove 3 million metric tons of carbon annually, but it will make us feel better and make investors a lot of money. The biggest of those are out of staters who remain anonymous because the company behind this concept it a private one that doesn’t have to disclose such things. Now you know why even they invested in the effort that stopped us from eliminating all that pollution from our atmosphere.

If government can’t see public energy projects to fruition, and that seems even less likely now that two-thirds of it will have to agree if public land is affected, then we won’t see the environmental damage done by fossil fuels emissions reversed any time soon. What we will see is the painfully slow move in that direction that has consistently lagged behind the rising emission levels that are responsible for it.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine