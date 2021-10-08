Letter to the Editor: CMP Corridor a bad deal for Maine

Central Maine Power’s (CMP) electricity corridor is a bad deal for Maine for many reasons, and I believe that is why CMP, which has been ranked as the worst-run U.S. company for customer satisfaction (https://www.mainebiz.biz/ article/central-maine-power- again-ranks-worst-in-us-for- business-customer- satisfaction), is spending many millions of dollars on deceptive ads trying to confuse Mainers and persuade us to support something that CMP knows has been very unpopular across the state.

CMP, which has flip-flopped time and again in their messaging while failing to convince Mainers to support the power corridor, has flipped yet again and is now running all these ads we are seeing about “retroactive laws.” Let’s be clear. Voting YES on Question-1 stops the CMP power corridor from continuing, and its retroactivity provisions are focused squarely on this issue and are absolutely not some broad attempt to prevent any other kind of project. The legislature can already pass retroactive laws to repair problems that may occur with existing laws and has done so many times. And of course CMP knows all this. Please don’t be fooled by CMP. Question-1 merely enforces existing legal requirements so that these kinds of high-impact power projects are properly approved by the legislature before going forward.

CMP’s power corridor simply can’t win on the merits. As affirmed by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, the CMP corridor clearcuts pristine forest land, negatively impacts deer and brook trout habitats as well as wetlands, creates extremely few permanent jobs, and does not address climate change. And all this just to bring power from Quebec to Massachusetts so that CMP and Hydro Quebec can make a whole lot of money at our expense. (https://www.nrcm.org/ programs/climate/proposed-cmp- transmission-line-bad-deal- maine/)

Maine should not be used as an extension cord for Massachusetts.

Please vote YES on Question-1 to reject the CMP power corridor and to show that Mainers can not be deceived by CMP’s dishonest big-money ads.

Ron Bilancia, Brewer