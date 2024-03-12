Letter to the Editor: Creating a safer environment for Maine residents

As a mental health counselor for sexual exploitation victims, I understand the harrowing experiences of survivors, including children and pregnant women. The enduring emotional, psychological, and physical trauma from the commercial sex industry creates a daunting barrier to recovery. Despite treatment and support, mental trauma resurfaces, compounded by survivors’ struggle to find mental health providers who understand the complexity of their trauma. Many are told their trauma is “too high risk” or “beyond the scope” of what providers feel equipped to take on, hindering access to essential help.

To address these challenges, it’s crucial to focus on preventing sexual exploitation and providing comprehensive assistance. Maine’s commendable laws supporting victims of sexual violence allow survivors to regain control over their lives.

Recognizing the significance of mental health in the recovery process, I endorse initiatives that address the holistic well-being of survivors. However, urgent action is needed for mental health providers to respond to survivors’ trauma and implement exit strategies for those in the sex trade. I urge our community and lawmakers to persist in supporting and expanding initiatives that contribute to creating a safer environment for all Maine residents. It is time to act collectively to prevent exploitation, support survivors, and ensure mental health practitioners can provide necessary care without judgement or limitation.

Leslie Lacroix

West Gardiner, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.