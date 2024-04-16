Letter to the Editor: Dave Duguay announces candidacy for Maine Senate District 19

May I please introduce myself?

Thank you kindly.

I am Dave Duguay, a Republican from Byron, announcing that I seek election to the State Senate representing District 19, Western Maine..

Senate District 19 includes:

Oxford County – Andover, Bethel, Buckfield, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Greenwood, Hanover, Hartford, Lincoln Plantation, Lovell, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Milton Township, Newry, North Oxford UT, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, South Oxford UT, Stoneham, Stow, Sumner, Upton, West Paris and Woodstock.

Franklin County – Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation Eustis, Jay, North Franklin TT, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, South Franklin UT, Temple, Weld and West Central Franklin UT.

I’m a graduate of Mexico High School and a retired Store manager of Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy after serving the organization for 42 years. And also attended Ricker College and the University of Maine system; and I hold a Master Maine Guide license.

My experience as Oxford County Commissioner, for nearly 20 years, has positioned me to understand and address important issues facing Western Maine. This extensive record of public service has enabled many connections with organizations addressing financial community support, public health, substance use disorders and mental health programs. I’m committed to protecting these valuable networks and resources.

I serve on the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and the Western Maine Workforce Development Board. I’m a leader in volunteer activities including Immediate Past President of River Valley Rotary Club.

I am proud to be endorsed by your current Senator. Here’s her quote.

“The People of Western Maine deserve a firm and reliable voice in Augusta. As an experienced business professional who has dedicated years to our communities, Dave is a trusted leader. Dave has not only shown himself fiscally responsible and accountable in managing the county as our commissioner for the past two decades, but has also shown his heart for service in so many ways, including moderating countless town meetings / school budget meetings and 40 years of volunteerism with the River Valley Area Rotary Club. I am pleased to endorse Dave Duguay for Maine Senate.”

~ Senator Lisa Keim, Senate District 19, Assistant Senate Republican Leader.

I’ve served on the boards of Rumford Hospital, River Valley Growth Council, the SAD 43 School Board and the Rumford Finance Committee. In addition, I’ve served as Treasurer and President of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, and as Treasurer of the United Way of Oxford County. I was appointed by Governor Lepage to sit on the State Labor Board. I’m an honorary member of the National Honor Society for my community service.

“Community Service is not a one hundred yard dash – It is a marathon”.

That is what I’m running on.

I’m married to Patricia Duguay who is the retired Executive Director of the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition. Together, we have celebrated 43 years of marriage, and have been blessed with two adult children, son-in-law and two grandchildren all living in Oxford County.

Dave Duguay

Byron, Maine

Candidate for Maine Senate District 19

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.