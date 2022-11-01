Letter to the Editor: Disgraceful and Embarrassing

The conditions of the national flags flying on Main Street between South Street and Academy Street are disgraceful and embarrassing. They are so faded, tattered, torn, ripped, and shredded that most, if not all, are permanently hung up on their mounting hardware preventing them from flying freely. It’s difficult for me to believe that the organization responsible for those flags thinks that it is acceptable to continue flying them. If the flag can not be flown properly, it should not be flown at all.

Brian Adams

Farmington, Maine