Letter to the Editor: Disturbing presidential policies

I am more than disturbed by many things about our President and his administrative policies.

His lack of foresight has set our economy back years, and his attacks on our 200 year old culture and way of life, all in the name of climate change, have caused the highest rate of inflation in half a century, and a shrinking and ever more desperate middle class.

He has opened our borders and allowed over 10,000,000 unvetted people to enter from all over the world. He has created a totally broken border that continues to be the laughing stock of the world.

Two days ago, Biden spoke to the American people about his steadfast and unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish people. Many of us hailed his speech. Unfortunately, it was all a big lie.

A video is all over the networks today covering the latest Biden statement. He said he is withholding all ammunition and smart bombs from Israel. He is demanding that Israel capitulate to his demands and not enter Rafah (and defeat Hamas.)

In other words, our President is doing his best to allow the Hamas terrorists to win. This abhorrent and disgusting behavior must end. Israel suffered a horrific mass attack on 10/ 07/23 resulting in the death of 12-1400 Jewish men, women, and children, and over 200 more being taken hostage by these butchering terrorists.

I am a Republican, and my values almost never align with Biden, but this behavior is particularly damaging to our ally and crosses the line. No political party or citizen should condone or fail to speak out against this latest Biden move.

Israel should get all of the supplies it contracted for and was promised by Congressional action and Biden’s own signature on the bill. Biden cannot be allowed to abandon our friends in Israel.

I ask every person reading this to act. Write a brief letter, send an email, or make a call. Let the Biden people know that you will withhold your vote for him if he does not immediately reverse course and support Israel 100%.

To our friends in Israel and the Jewish people here in the United States, please know we still have your back. Here in Maine, I give you my solemn pledge of support.

Joseph Martin

Rumford, Maine

Candidate for Maine State Senate District 19

