Letter to the editor: Don’t abolish our elected county treasurer, vote no Nov. 2

Like the majority of county treasurer positions in the state, our Franklin County office of treasurer has been an elected position ever since it was first established. Two of our three county commissioners have asked voters to let them change that tradition now, but they have not provided a compelling reason for doing so.

As a general principle it makes sense to let the voters choose who their key county office holders will be rather than letting commissioners pick appointees who will then serve at the will of the board. It seems especially important though to have an independent set of eyes when it comes to the delicate issue of managing and reviewing county finances.

Considering that there has been some controversy here in our county around some of the decisions commissioners have made with regard to the budget, it strikes me that maintaining our treasurer as an elected position could help strengthen voter confidence in our county governance.

I hope you will join me in voting no on Franklin County Referendum Question 1.

Greg Kimber

Temple