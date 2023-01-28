Letter to the Editor: double check the bill

Electricity Maine LLC – A company I had not heard of until receiving our CMP bill last month. Probably many are like us, get the bill and pay CMP whatever the charge is, not concerning ourselves with all the small print. The wakeup call came with a triple charge from this unknown company, jumping from $103.32 to $315.11.

Calls (and long hold sessions) to CMP reveal they had no hand in the increase, and only pass me to Electricity Maine LLC, the second page of the bill. Now, you know the drill, HOLD, HOLD, HOLD, finally a real person (not from Maine) who has a line of gibbleygoop explaining what you did wrong. Long sessions of pleading, shaming, negotiating (not threatening) on my part finally resulted in some promises of a reduced rate if I agreed to a new contract, but only if we paid the exorbitant charge and would accept a charge card refund someday. They cannot refund through CMP.

The purpose of this letter is only to urge all to examine your CMP bill as this company is only one of many supplying your power. Why this sort of thing is being allowed is beyond me. The fault is mine for not paying attention, but others must be failing us also. We expect CMP to be on our team along with our legislators and watchdog agencies. The general rate payer expects someone else to be on guard. Obviously they are not.

Please don’t think I am endorsing the current effort to put our power companies in the hands of government ownership. (YET) We’ve all watched how that goes. Someone in the private sector must be able to limit this out of control company and others like them.

Glenn D. Byron

Smithfield, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.

