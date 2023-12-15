Letter to the Editor: Electric Vehicles

Fellow Mainers, has government gone absolutely looney? We opened our paper and this was the headline that greeted us, “ MAINE CONSIDERING CALIFORNIA-STYLE INCENTIVES TO ENCOURAGE ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES.” This measure would REQUIRE … not encourage … 82% of new vehicles sold to be zero emissions by 2032.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection must not implement such insanity. Most Mainers cannot afford electric vehicles, and our cold climate, distance travel requirements, lack of Statewide public transportation, and lack of chargers make these vehicles impractical. Further, in cold weather, the range estimate of electrics is cut in half. That means every 150 miles will require a charge and three hours of driver time. If driving from Portland to Bangor, for example, a stop for recharge would be required. A three hour trip becomes five hours. Five hours in both directions.

Climate change, like global warming and global freezing before it, is questionable science at best. Just as many “scientists” deny climate change as accept it. The United States has already done its part to mitigate any potential damage. It has not insisted that China, India, or others do the same. It is time our government stood up for our Country, our State, and our economy. We cannot prosper, economically or socially, using electric vehicles exclusively in Maine.

Major vehicle manufacturers and 3000 new vehicle dealers have come to their senses and are asking the government to stop forcing this agenda. We urge you to email or call your Representative or Senator today.

Joseph Martin

Rumford, Maine

Republican Candidate for Maine State Senate District 19

