Letter to the Editor: Endorsement for Joseph Martin for Maine Senate District 19

Republicans in Senate District 19, it has been well over two months now since I asked the two Senate candidates in our primary to clarify their intentions. Although it is my normal practice never to interfere in a battle between two republicans in a primary, I have come to the conclusion that I must make a choice in this case.

I asked both candidates to make two important public commitments to our voters. First, that they would remain in our republican party and always fight to uphold our commonly held family values and our dedication to hard work and personal responsibility. Second, that they would promise to continue to run for their Senate seat, if elected, in subsequent elections. I carefully explained that both questions were important to me because I want a candidate, and a Senator, who is dedicated to serving the families of our district and upholding the values that voters have a right to expect. I further explained that serving more than one term, as long as health of candidate and family allows, is very important when providing constituent services to the voters. These two questions were not complicated, but the answers, or non-answers, gave me insight into the character of each candidate.

A week after my questions appeared here, Mr. Martin responded to both. He pledged to remain in office as long as elected, and he pledged to remain a lifelong republican. I appreciated his candor and his public answers.

The other candidate, Mr. Duguay, chose not to respond. I must conclude from his lack of response that he is not willing to commit to running for a second term, and that he is not committed to remaining and serving as a dedicated republican.

Since Mr. Duguay rejected the republican party to run for many terms as a County Commissioner, and since he appears to have rejoined only to gain an election advantage for himself now, his attempt to represent our families in the Senate as a republican is suspect at best.

After weighing both Mr. Martin’s quick response and believable answers, and Mr. Duguay’s non-answer and past history, I can only come to one conclusion. Joe Martin, who has served as Oxford County republican chairperson for 11 plus years, is by far the better candidate. Mr. Duguay, by his non-answers and his own party membership history, appears to be in the race for his own personal interests. What those interests may be are at best only speculative.

My fellow republicans, I wish to endorse and fully support Joe Martin of Rumford to be our next Senator from District 19. I know that Joe will go to Augusta and fight every day for our families and the future of our children. I urge every republican to vote in this very important primary in June. Let us work together to put Joe on the ballot and elect him in November. He will serve us all with distinction and he will make us all proud.

Richard “Dick” Pickett

Former State Representative

East Dixfield, Maine

