Letter to the Editor: Endorsing Kyle Tilsley for Oxford County Commissioner

I would like to ask all of my Republican friends who live in Oxford County Commission District 2 to vote for Kyle Tilsley for Commissioner on June 11th.

I have known Kyle for 30 years. He is a lifelong public servant, and retired from the Maine State Police after a distinguished 28-year career. He was Lieutenant in Troop B, and was recognized as a creative thinker and inspirational leader.

Kyle is also a long-time neighbor. He has lived in the Rumford area for decades, and he and his wife, Elicia, proudly raised their three adult children here.

Kyle brings a wealth of service experience to the table. Oxford County needs his dynamic and creative leadership.

I am pleased to endorse Kyle Tilsley for County Commissioner in District 2. Electing him Commissioner will greatly benefit all of Oxford County.

Richard ‘Dick’ Pickett

Former State Representative

Dixfield, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.