Letter to the Editor: Energy Anxiety

If any one thing is responsible for the decline our society has seen in recent decades, it’s energy anxiety. While for some this was caused by the concern climate change would end us, and for others that foreign relations blunders would, the result was the same. Anxiety prevented our nation from responding successfully.

Many things have been done in an effort to ease these anxieties. Though incredibly costly, they have neither eased our anxieties nor solved the problems underlying them.

Various alliances were formed. Some to pursue energy independence through technological advancement. Some to establish partnerships that were meant to reduce the cost of oil. Economic schemes meant to reduce the related economic burden through growth were introduced too. None of these efforts has succeeded.

It’s difficult to determine how much money and time has been wasted. We would have to decide when this all began if we wanted numbers. Certainly, we’ve been concerned with the cost of fuel since King Faisal of Saudi Arabia orchestrated the oil embargo of 1973 in an effort to punish us for supporting Israel in the Yom Kippur War. I won’t go back further, though I clearly could.

Irony surrounds this topic, no matter how you choose to address it. The fact that the Saudis are able to convince any American that they’d regulate prices if empowered is one. The fact that the mining operations required to electrify would destabilize and add to the environmental problems many regions experience is another. What’s worse is the fact that we divide in an effort to address our concerns.

Imagine if we had done that to address the threat of nuclear holocaust. Now, I’m not trying to compare anything here but the result. We got through our concern for nuclear holocaust by coming together. We have done little but accumulate debt by refusing to come together where energy anxiety is concerned. Imagine if we changed that.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine

