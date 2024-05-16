Letter to the Editor: Enjoy the outdoors

Dear members of Western Maine,

With the sun shining brighter and the temperatures rising, it’s time for us Western Maine folks to soak up the goodness of nature right in our backyard. We know life can get hectic, but let’s not miss out on the simple joys of getting outside and breathing in the fresh air. Whether it’s taking a stroll through our neighborhood parks, having a BBQ by the lake, or even just lounging in the backyard hammock, there’s plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors without needing a grand adventure. Let’s be real, we all need a break from our screens and the daily hustle. So, let’s grab our flip flops, maybe a bug spray, and let the outdoors work its magic on us. Trust me, even a short walk can do wonders for the soul. Let’s make the most of this beautiful weather and our beautiful surroundings here in Western Maine.

Sincerely,

Donald Stephen Nicholson IV

Farmington, Maine

