Letter to the Editor: Enough is enough

I recently learned from NRCM that an astounding 30 percent of waste going to our State-owned Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town is being sent up from Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Now, CMP is ripping up the western Maine forest, against the will of the local residents, so Massachusetts can import dirty “clean” energy from Hydro-Quebec. Maine hasn’t been a colony of Massachusetts for more than 200 years. We aren’t their dumping ground and absolutely should not become their extension cord. Enough is enough. Vote Yes this November to ban the CMP Corridor

Linda Dubois

Hampden