Letter to the Editor: FDA tobacco rules protect Maine kids

Now is the time for President Biden and our members in Congress to stand up to Big Tobacco. For far too long, the industry has targeted our communities and our children with deadly products, increasing their profits while lives are lost and while our children are introduced to a lifetime of addiction. In Maine, 2,400 adults die each year from tobacco-related diseases and our youth are being targeted for the same fate. Given current smoking levels, 27,000 kids in our state today will ultimately die from tobacco-use. The Food and Drug Administration’s proposed ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars is an extraordinarily important step forward in this fight. Researchers estimate that up to 654,000 lives will be saved over time if menthol cigarettes are no longer available. I urge the Biden-Harris Administration to continue to move forward with the finalization of the FDA’s proposal rules to prohibit menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Rebekah Lynch

Lisbon, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.