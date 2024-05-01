Letter to the Editor: Firearms debate

I’m not taking a partisan stand in this letter. I’m just trying to lay out the facts as I understand them.

The debates have concluded in the Legislature about laws and regulations on gun ownership in the State of Maine. One topic that has come up is the need to maintain the right not only to own guns but to own any type of gun and gun accessory. Note Gov. Mills veto of bumpstock ban bill.

Also, the Commission studying the mass murder in Lewiston has concluded that there were failures in law enforcement in not using existing laws to remove guns from dangerous individuals. That makes sense.

In the light of these two items, I’m sorry to say that I’ve come to the conclusion that there is no path to a solution to this problem of excessive and mass gun deaths. I base this on the following. There are too many guns already out in the general population for us to be capable of responsible legal regulation with existing law enforcement and mental health resources even if we had the political will and concensus to do so. Our Constitution codifies as a fundamental right our ability to own guns and to purchase more. And we have shown repeatedly that this combination has and will continue to result in mass murders, accidental deaths, and easy suicides.

But most telling of all is that in response to the those who say there is a solution, that “This is not us. This is not who we are” I have to say “Yes, this IS us. This IS who we are”. Exactly who DO we think we are? Exactly WHO do we think is doing this if not US? We ARE the society that we have built.

Michael Webber

Strong, Maine

