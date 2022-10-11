Letter to the Editor: For Want of Leverage Squandered

Last week Saudi Arabia ordered OPEC to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, understanding that in doing so they burden the coalition of nations that recently fought for them. We’re unable to do anything about this because the leverage we once used to ensure the Middle East, which controls 60% of the world’s oil, wouldn’t use it against us was given up in the process. This leaves Russia in a pretty good position as it will have an easier time recovering from defeat in Ukraine if the nations that oppose it are also struggling financially.

Middle Eastern oil first became of strategic importance during the first World War. In response, Great Britain established boundaries that allowed them to use geographic features like mountains and deep sea ports to control shipping in and out of the region. We inherited this structure after second World War, replacing the diplomatic and military missions used to enforce it with our own. If not for this the Chinese and Soviets may easily have gained control of this resource.

It’s difficult to say how many lives were sacrificed to acquire and hold this position because the effort responsible spans centuries. First, the Ottoman had to be defeated. Then the Arab leaders created in the process, along with the Persian, had to be monitored to ensure they didn’t become so powerful they could drive us out. That was the long enduring security operation that began to break down when Congress failed to compel Saudi Arabia to rein in the anti-communist fighters and financiers who set their sights on this structure once the Soviets were driven from Afghanistan.

Congress was unable to do this because in the process of acquiring Saudi support in the formation of those anti-communist forces it became dependent on them. This wasn’t necessary, of course, but the wealth Saudi could throw around was too appealing for many to pass up. The first serious weapons system provided an Arab nation resulted from this deviation, as did Saudi’s ability to ignore us. War wouldn’t correct this because in fighting it we’d depend on Saudi Arabia too much, thus further emboldening them.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine