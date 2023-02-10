Letter to the Editor: Foreign greed behind CMP places unnecessary burden on Mainers

CMP has failed us year after year, storm after storm. Under CMP’s ownership of the grid, we experience more power outages than any other state in the country. Prolonged outages disrupt our lives, damage our economy, and threaten our safety in the winter months. CMP has been far more interested in spending millions on political lobbying and trying to force through their locally-opposed corridor than actually paying for maintenance and power line upgrades. There is no reason to continue rewarding a company with such terrible service.

This November we will have the chance to replace CMP with a consumer-owned utility. The Pine Tree Power Company will be owned by the customers it serves instead of foreign owners in Spain, Qatar and Norway (Avangrid, Iberdrola). By keeping our power locally owned, we will be able to ensure that our concerns are heard and the persistent problems with our grid are actually dealt with. Places with this kind of electric utility have fewer and shorter outages, even while paying far less on their bills. We know this because several parts of Maine, including Madison, already have a consumer-owned utility. Their delivery and supply rates are significantly lower because the owners are the consumers and they can negotiate for what they need without having to consider profits. In 2020, The Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative negotiated a long-term Standard-Offer contract with New Brunswick Power, which means that through 2025 those consumers will see a 0% increase in their supply rates, along with already low delivery rates. CMP has no incentive to create these kinds of benefits for its customers, and instead is requesting yet another unnecessary delivery rate increase from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Our friends and family who work for CMP will be retained by law by Pine Tree Power. The only loss will be to a multinational corporation. We didn’t deserve to have the corridor in our backyard, and we don’t deserve to have our bank accounts affected by the greed of foreign investors. There is no private corporation coming to save the day. Do you want to create a new, local, consumer-owned power company, required to focus on reliable, affordable electricity, to acquire the facilities of existing foreign-owned, for-profit electric utility companies in Maine? Vote yes to create Pine Tree Power.

Holland Corson

Biddeford, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.

