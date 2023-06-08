Letter to the Editor: Franklin County Commissioners should fund the 21st Century Grant

I recently learned that the Franklin County Commissioners voted not to allocate $12,000.00 to the 21st Century After School and Summer Programs – essentially ending their existence in our county. In my opinion, the County Commissioners and the Budget Committee should revise their decisions, and make sure that this program gets the requested funding. This program provides free after-school and summer childcare for working parents who otherwise would not have access to after-school or summer childcare for their children. Childcare providers are few and far between in Franklin County, and cost prohibitive for most working families. This program includes a nutritious snack, homework help, reading groups, arts and crafts, outside games and gym time to K-8 students in our public schools. It is a program that actually works by keeping children off the streets, off of screens, intellectually engaged, and fed. If left unfunded by the County and the Budget Committee, we are doing a huge disservice to our local children and their parents who are working hard and trying to make ends meet in this difficult economy.

Thank you very much,

Wendy Morrill

Anson, Maine

