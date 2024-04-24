Letter to the Editor: Franklin County Opioid Settlement Committee

Purpose: To help determine the distribution of Project/Program Funds to reduce the incidence of drug addiction.

As a former member of the Franklin County Opioid Settlement Committee, an expanded view is presented to the discussion. One cause of confusion is clear. There was inadequate written pre-planning, unclear mission, vision, values, goals, and objects for the Committee to adhere to. The role and function of the Committee was not specifically established. As expected, questions, cohesion, and the expected committee role were unclear. Those involved could not accomplish their role. Some reasons fall to:

– Criteria for committee membership, beyond volunteering to take part, was not determined. Coupled with confusion, multiple changes and decisions not theirs to make, were enacted.

– Future membership of the committee must include a vision for immediate reduction of addiction, as it ruins life for more than the person seeking help may express. Family, friends, employers, and the public, bear most of the varied costs for these cumulative issues.

– Logical lines of expectation are needed, coupled with rules and process grounded in knowledge, experience, and willingness to address the 360 degrees of issues facing addiction. It must not just comprise handing out money!

So, what is the solution? After fifty-plus years, the need to restructure the full picture of manufacturer, sale, use, treatment, incarceration, death, and costs associated with illegal drugs, must lead to a clear and sustainable path to definitive solutions.

It goes to reality, philosophy, process, and decision-making, not to spend the money, but to achieve the goals inherent in that outcome. If you think we have achieved those goals, you are badly out of date with knowledge.

Based on numerous engagements, experience and losing two family members to drug overdose, I propose the following considerations.

In my estimation, in the past fifty-plus years, substance abuse problems, related deaths, crime, violence, and “getting rich” by hiding in the shadows and causing undue harm and havoc, have dominated this passive society. A county-wide problem, demands Federal Government engagement, coordinated, and collaboration.

There is no doubt, based on multiple assignments, why do we cling to a single service as a solution? In Charlotte, North Carolina, implementing Community Problem Oriented Policing (CPOP) was city wide. When citizens, government employees, stakeholders, and all others engaged, sustainable solutions occurred.

A single service provider benefits from including specialty providers to address issues of multiple originations. How could it not, as complexity demands many views and discussion to impose sustainability. The image of a silo, a single model that is controlling and pushes things that were accepted, but less than successful, fades.

From my observation, the engagement of services improves applied steps to health and balance in the quality of life. The issues are not a single approach, as the person addicted has multiple issues, all of which must be simultaneously addressed if sustainable change is to occur.

Sustainability is critical, and that is not fixing one issue, but addressing all influences that require help and resolution. This results in the individual’s return to physiological, psychological, social, and positive focus in life.

It requires a village of providers to apply their skills, knowledge, and certification, working together to achieve the desired outcomes. How could it be otherwise?

Addressing needs, not as a single entity, but as a human who requires multiple functional opportunities. It takes funds, and personnel with expertise to ensure community engagement, awareness of the approach to assistance, mindfulness, collaboration, and support, to reach multiple goals. Progress follows, and the naysayers contribute nothing but speak with no responsibility.

This Country has spent billions on drug addiction violations and use issues. Police do not solve it, although they have been designated with much of the responsibility and did what they could within the existing law, an excellent job! Yet, it takes more and now is the opportunity for that to occur.

The opioid settlement money flooding the country cannot be designated as “just spending.” It has worked! Every day of this long-time duration, the problems get worse, not better, a shameful legacy befalling society.

Changes Recommendation:

1. The County Commissioners need to appoint a committee whose leadership is group voted, has a written mission, goals, and objectives from the Commission, and a precise charge of their duties from the Commissioners.

2. The decisions of the Opioid Committee emerge from the purpose of that group. They must represent society in all its diversity, and with a commitment to get the job done in collaboration with others, awareness of the needs, and adherence to fair and goal oriented focus. The elected commissioners need to decide on the award, using the same governing criteria used by the committee.

3. Funded programs must have commitment to sustainability, collaboration, evaluation criteria, assessment of success, and all information made public for social awareness and input.

4. And, instead of more pontification, the goals are to help individuals become clear of drug usage, proper management of funds, and achieve success that changes the landscape now in existence.

5. The commissioners have the final say to funding, assisted by the Committee.

6. Diversity in addressing the [whole person’s needs] remains critical. Yet, it has remained silos of single service for money by far too many. My five-year University Faculty assignment to the City of Charlotte and the Police Department to help implement Community Problem-Oriented Policing, included re-engineering Strategic Planning and Analysis, and brought in Geographic Information Services Analysts, who, with the entire diverse community, effected positive change, adhering to the adage, “It takes a village.” Once involved, citizens, stakeholders, and government employees led to a positive and inclusive return to the quality of life for all.

More can and will be said by others whose engagement and concern for the community weighs in. That which led to opioid abuse must now be addressed and positive gains achieved.

Thank you,

Richard C. Lumb, Ph.D.

4th Generation Maine Resident

Emeritus and Chair, State University of New York at Brockport

Former career, MSP, and Chief of Police, two jurisdictions

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.