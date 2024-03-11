Letter to the Editor: Geriatric Presidential Nominees?!

This says a lot about America. It is stuck in the past and has been for a while now. When I was a boy, in the 1970’s, these men were arguing about the same things they’re arguing about today. They see the world through filters placed before them in the wake of World War II, at a time when the marvels of technology promised to solve whatever problems force couldn’t. We were a super power and they knew it, which is ultimately why that generation decided to ignore the advice of experts and start the wars they were told would destabilize the Black Sea region, the Middle East, and Western society.

As we search for a way to deal with the consequences of unmitigated greenhouse gas emissions and the politically motivated violence we’ve become all too familiar with, it would be best if we could wheel those responsible for both into retirement homes and get on with things. But, instead, we listen to them argue about which of them has learned the most from their mistakes, neither willing to fully admit to them so that we could rule them out and find more qualified candidates. I am absolutely sick to death of this, having witnessed firsthand the destruction they left in their wake.

There are two things you must understand. First, that this generation created the instability you see as it sought to prioritize industrial concerns that their predecessors tried to teach them to place secondary to social needs. (Their predecessors had arrived at this conclusion by the 1930’s, at a time when the consequences of economic policies and wars undertaken for the sake of industrial interests were devastating American communities. They put us back on track, then responded to the atrocities committed by governments driven by industry in the Second World War.) The other thing you must know is that this generation lied as it prioritized industrial concerns that led to war in the Middle East, convincing many that it was meant to meet some social need they didn’t.

Somehow, our predecessors failed to learn from theirs. Somehow, they thought the interests of industry could be prioritized and still produce the effects they benefitted from as children. They were wrong, of course, weighing down America by septupling the debt (increasing it 7-fold) in their determination to win in the Middle East and alter the tax code so it favored industry. Every penny of debt they added resulted from these efforts or from the steps they took in an effort to address the consequences they had.

Party is irrelevant here. Look closely at what Democrats and Republicans said of these issues and you will see the majority supported the direction taken. George Bush would cite the words of Bill Clinton, as each called for regime change in Iraq over concerns U.N. Weapons Inspectors generally didn’t have. Iraq was seen as a target of opportunity, that’s all. It was one of many nations that had to go if they were to please those that might help them establish the Arab/Israeli alliance they still think worth the sacrifice, despite the distance between us.

This is mostly about oil. Not oil that reaches us, but that which American and British companies extract and transport. The Middle East holds 85% of the world’s oil, most of which is extracted and moved by American and British companies. Middle Eastern nations affect the cost of their operations by setting the terms to lease land and export the resource. They hope to remain relevant moving forward by providing some of the rare earth metals that are used in modern electronics.

The Pentagon has been informed that it can expect to be called upon to settle disputes related to the extraction of these resources in the future. In other words, they have been informed that our political leaders intend to fight for them too. This is based on the fact that industrial mineral requirements are expected to rise exponentially to satisfy the demand for electronics and how many mineral resources are located where governments and warlords may be persuaded to fight for them.

We need these political leaders to be sidelined and we need it to be sidelined by those who think a little more like Americans did in the 1930’s. At that time Americans believed they could be self-sustaining and make better lives for themselves in the process. They established governments that placed social need ahead of industrial desire, and taxed industry accordingly. What put an end to the system they established is the belief that global markets are kinder to the common person, which they are not because they expose the common person to exploitation on a whole new level.

The last generation of American leader made a mess of the Black Sea region and Middle East, and there is no reason to believe they’ll fix that. So, why not move on? We don’t need to abandon our allies there, but we also don’t need to make their problems or the problems of those Americans who choose to join them ours. That mentality fueled decades of conflict and economic policy that burdens us today. By replacing them with leaders who focus closer to home and listen to our experts we too could build the kind of government that actually makes life better.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.