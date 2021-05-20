Letter to the Editor: Get vaccinated

As reported by FOX News on March 16th (https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-urges-all-americans-to-get-covid-vaccine-its-a-safe-vaccine), Donald Trump has urged everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19, just as he and his wife Melania did in January. In this FOX News interview he said, “I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me. It is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine, and it is something that works.” In fact, while he was in office he championed the Operation Warp Speed effort for getting the vaccine researched and approved as soon as possible. Donald Trump is clearly a very strong supporter of the Covid-19 vaccine.

If there is one area where people of all political preferences should be able to come together it is around getting vaccinated so we can all get completely back to normal as soon as possible. Donald Trump supports it. Joe Biden supports it. I am pleased to say I have gotten it. It’s free and convenient. And it could save your life.

James Bilancia, Brewer