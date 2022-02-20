Letter to the editor: Here we go again

Circle the wagons and begin the name calling – that is all proponents of the NECEC have left.

Recently, Lloyd Irland wrote what I would call “an unfortunate” letter heavily criticizing Ms. Sandi Howard, Maine Guide and leader of the “Say No to NECEC” citizen’s group. I actually found his letter quite offensive, not even as much for what it said, but what it left out. Let me remind Irland, former state employee, that because no Environmental Impact Statement was done for the NECEC, there was no real quantifiable data available for the five agencies to review.

Sadly, for people like Irland, many of the NECEC opponents are far more qualified to assess the corridor’s impact than the state agencies. And understand that “state agencies” are simply a euphemism for “sign this or you will be looking for work.” And let’s not forget, Mr. Irland, that the people of Maine handed the corridor a thorough drubbing at the polls this past November despite the $25 million plus paid by foreign companies to convince us bumpkins to vote to support the NECEC.

Irland and his colleagues should be thanking Sandi Howard for trying to preserve Maine and to keep out more foreign interests coming to Maine for easy profits, with little or no regard for the environmental consequences. Be reminded that Iberdrola (Spain) and Hydro-Quebec have significant links to carbon pollution that also includes the added methane “bonus.”

Lies? The NECEC proponents certainly win that dubious award: 3,200 jobs, uh 1,600 jobs, uh 38 jobs ……. Mainers get jobs for construction? (Did you see all of the Wisconsin trucks from Northern Clearing heading home.)

Sandi Howard obviously has touched a nerve to deserve such vitriol. Must be hard to take when a Maine Guide embarrasses the corporate power structures of one major corporation (Iberdrola), the Canadian government (HQ), and some inept children (Avangrid and CMP) on a routine basis and who has obviously gotten to the heart of the matter.

All the opposition has for a response is some lame letter from a disgruntled former state employee. Talk about bringing a knife to a gunfight.

Richard Aishton

Farmington