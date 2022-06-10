Letter to the Editor: High energy costs have hit hard

High energy costs and rising prices have hit Maine households hard. As state representative, my top priority has been to make sure we are helping Mainers during this difficult time. That’s why I supported measures to provide relief to working people, retirees and families, including $850 direct relief payments.

The $850 direct relief checks are expected to begin hitting mailboxes this week, so I want to make sure my constituents have the eligibility information needed to qualify.

In order to receive a check, you must be a full-time Maine resident with a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single, $150,000 for heads of household or $200,000 for couples who file jointly.

You must also file a 2021 state tax return. If you have already filed your tax return for the year, you do not need to take any further action.

However, not everyone files a tax return each year – particularly many retirees. For those who have not already filed their 2021 tax return, you have until October 31, 2022 to do so for the purposes of qualifying for an $850 relief check. The good news is the process is simple for most Mainers in this situation, and help is available.

If you need assistance with filing, you can contact the CA$H Maine Franklin County office at 778-5048 or volunteer@uwtva.org. Please feel welcome to reach out to me with questions as well. I can be reached at 491-9041 or by email at scott.landry@legislature.maine.gov.

Rep. Scott Landry

Farmington