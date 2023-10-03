Letter to the Editor: High Peaks Refuge, the time to protect the Maine we know and love is now

I am writing in reference to an article by Annie Twitchell entitled “Farmington Select Board accepts contract for new town manager, votes against National Wildlife Refuge.”

As a community our legacy is tied to the natural resources of Franklin County. We have been supporters and protectors of Maine’s forests and wildlife. This commitment appears to be in direct contradiction to our commissioners and selectboards votes on the refuge. How can this be?

I have lived in Franklin County most of my 65 years, and my family has lived here for generations. It is important to me that the nature and wildlife that I have treasured be available for my grandchildren and their children. This way of life is currently under development pressure as both covid and climate migrants with financial resources continue to pour into the area.

The US Fish and Wildlife outlines the value of creating a High Peaks Refuge in their informational flier.

“The cold, clear rivers and mountain streams in the High Peaks region have been recognized for their unparalleled importance for recovering the endangered Atlantic salmon. The Sandy River and its tributaries including Orbeton, Perham, Saddleback, Coddle, and Conan Streams are particularly important to the species’ recovery and have been designated as “Critical Habitat.”

“The High Peaks region’s terrain is mountainous and steep. It ranges in elevation from approximately 600 feet to above the tree line. These elevational changes provide uniquely rapid transitions in natural communities, which may be beneficial to organisms adapting to climate change . The region has the largest expanse of high-elevation forest in Maine, including 10 peaks over 4,000 feet. It contains the largest contiguous block of land in Maine above 2,700 feet, and the second largest block of land above 3,500 feet. Also, the land stretching across Saddleback Mountain to Crocker Mountain is one of the largest roadless areas (17,000 acres) in the State.”

“The region’s high-elevation habitats, and the species they support, are currently underrepresented in the Refuge System. Its alpine, rare plant, and natural communities provide habitats for many species of conservation concern, including the Bicknell’s thrush, blackpoll warbler, Blackburnian warbler, red crossbill, spruce grouse, Canada lynx, and northern bog lemming. The region’s major natural communities include: alpine arctic tundra, alpine, sub-alpine, krummholz, high montane forest, low montane forest, valley forest, and wetlands.”

All purchases would involve willing sellers. There would be no use of eminent domain. By refusing a refuge we are keeping landowners who would like to place their land in a refuge from being part of this project.

Maine is an attractive location for climate migrants. National surveys have identified Maine as a location that is likely to be least affected by the climate crisis which already impacts much of our nation. A recent survey identified a projected an in migration of 5 million people in the coming decades(yes, my jaw dropped too). That is a four fold increase in Maine’s current population.

The time to protect the Maine we know and love is now… before all the best parcels of land are subdivided and posted with no trespassing signs.

I urge those who have taken a vote in opposition to the proposed refuge to reconsider.

I hope anyone who cares about the future of Franklin County’s natural resources will reach out to their elected officials at every level and ask them to support the Refuge.

Jan Collins

Wilton, Maine

