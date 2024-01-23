Letter to the Editor: High School Basketball

I just finished reading about the Oceanside Basketball team has been reprimanded for running up scores in their basketball games. It seems that in doing this some feeling are being hurt.

It seems that the answer to that team is for the players not play up to their potential. Boy I know all the college scouts are looking to recruit players that only play at half speed and maybe even blow games and the NCAA is all in for POINT SHAVING. Out in the real world employers definitely are not looking for workers that only go at half speed and do just enough to get by. So I guess those that are getting their feelings hurt better be careful out in the real world after high school because nobody is going to guarantee that you don’t fail or tell your coworkers to slow down because they are making you look bad. Take my word for it you can fail in the real world. Everyone doesn’t get a participation trophy. They do keep score out there.

Jay Battersby

Solon, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.