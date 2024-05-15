Letter to the Editor: I will never forget

I will never forget the mis-deeds of this present administration.

They forced us to close our businesses.

They forced masks on our children.

They refused some to buy groceries.

They forced my friends on unemployment

They tried to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas.

They wouldn’t let some see their parents who died alone.

They labeled me a murderer for resisting unconstitutional orders and mandates.

I am never going to forget what they put us through.

The day is coming when they will find out:

Millions will never forget.

They will find out November 5, 2024

Dean Look

Industry, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.