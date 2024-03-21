Letter to the Editor: In support of Sydney Brown for Farmington Selectboard

Fellow Farmington residents: On March 25, please consider casting your vote for the open seat for selectperson for Sydney Brown. Elections will be held at the Community Center on Middle Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. followed by the annual town meeting at 7 p.m. in the Mt. Blue High School auditorium.

I have gotten to know Sydney as a fellow board member at the Farmington Public Library and before that, when she worked as a part-time circulation desk staffer to help put herself through the University of Maine at Farmington. After graduation, she was hired at UMF as an advisor in a program geared to first-generation low-income students. She is now a confidential resource advisor supporting individuals facing situations of sexual assault and domestic and interpersonal violence.

Sydney is a remarkable young woman. I have seen that she is a hard worker, thoughtful, kind, is an active listener, and brings to the table the perspective of a young person with a new family. I have seen how well she works with others, is an active community volunteer, and is motivated by a strong desire to improve the lives of all Farmington residents.

As far as experience for the job for selectperson, Sydney, who is vice-chair of the library board, is involved with the board in policy development and the library’s budget process that is developed by the director. It is then approved by the board and goes before voters at the annual town meeting. She also does critical work as staff liaison.

Sydney will stand up for what she believes after listening to all sides. Please give her your support. Every vote counts!

Betty Jespersen

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.