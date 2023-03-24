Letter to the Editor: In support of Todd ‘Will’ Jones for RSU 9 school board

We strongly support Todd (Will) Jones as candidate for the Farmington School Board. Although relatively new to this area, Will knows well the issues that matter most in this community, partly through having a daughter and a son in Farmington public schools. Having lived overseas for a number of years, he will bring to the school board a broad and valuable perspective. His positive upbeat spirit and compassionate caregiving also contribute to the strength of his candidacy. Because he and his wife and children assisted us greatly as we downsized this past year, we can testify personally to his generous community spirit. We are urging acquaintances and friends from many sides of the political rainbow to vote for Will Jones.

Ann Arbor and John Rosenwald

Farmington, Maine

