Letter to the Editor: In the recycling bin of history

Dear Misters Peters and Pickett:

Your recent letters to the Editor read like disturbing scripts from the past. If you were auditioning for the roles of bigoted, racist villains, congratulations, you nailed them! Confusing nationalism and patriotism is a common mistake amongst uninformed people, so let me be clear: your divisive, destructive rhetoric is not welcome here. Let’s leave your toxic scripts where they belong – in the recycling bin of history.

With zero tolerance for BS,

Shelby Childs

Farmington, Maine

