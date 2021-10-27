Letter to the Editor: It’s time to shine the light on the commissioners

Former County Commissioner Charlie Webster in his October 14th letter made me wonder if he has any idea how well paid the commissioner are. Whether they meet two or three times abmonth. It’s a lot.He says to add two more commissioners, bringing the number to five, would be costly to taxpayers.

At the commissioners current salary of $12,000 a year, the commissioners could well afford to reduce their salaries to $7,200 a year to bring on two more commissioners to truly represent the more than 30,000 people in the county. Right now too much power is concentrated in three people, and when one of the commissioners isn’t present it’s scarey.

I wonder how many people who will be voting on Question 2 to increase the number of commissioners from three to five are familiar with the role county commissioners play in local government. And how their county tax dollars are spent.

It’s time to shine the light on the commissioners. An annual report to the taxpayers, like they do in the towns, would be a big step. So would moving the meetings to the evening so they are more accessible. And while they are about it, how about holding meetings around the county from time to time, especially in the far north and south, where the greatest amount of tax dollars come from.

These idea are not mine. They were included in candidate Tiffany Maurie’s plan when she ran for a commissioner seat last year from Wilton. Unfortunately she lost. But her ideas are sound and should be acted upon. Voting “yes” to Question 2 is a no brainer.

Jo Josephson

Temple