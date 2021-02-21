Letter to the editor: Keep fighting the good fight

In response to the article “CMP raises 1st pole as construction on contested $1B corridor begins”:

I know this article has been shared by a lot of people already who are outraged, however I will also share this article along with saying this to my fellow Mainers:

The author uses words like “braved” while describing CMP workers out in the cold. She includes pictures of them all smiling as the first pole goes up. Meanwhile, there’s already thousands of trees destroyed in the background.

There’s nothing brave about what they are doing. They are making a choice to be out there, to ignore the majority of Maine people and fight with us. They are hoping that articles like this deter us, cause us to fight among ourselves and make us feel hopeless. I don’t know about any of you, but if anything it makes me want to fight harder and stronger. To wipe the smiles off of their faces for one, and to stop the waste and destruction of our environment that we already see in these images. It’s our duty as Mainer’s to fight for our land and the species that live on it alongside us.

Let’s keep up the good work and keep fighting the good fight. This fall cannot come soon enough!

Chelsea M. Washburn

Durham, Maine