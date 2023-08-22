Letter to the Editor: Keeping DUUCs in Line

Dynamic Unintended and Unanticipated Consequences; (pronounced DUCKS). Below are two current trends we should slow down and study a bit more, with an eye on DUUCs.

Mandatory Electric Vehicles (EVs) is unconstitutional, and environmentally and practically foolhardy.

– Freedom and liberty allows us to choose what we use for transportation.

– Free markets with supply and demand will sort out the best options.

– EVs are recharged using non-renewable electricity.

– They are heavily subsidized by us.

– There have been many problems with EVs in cold, snowy environments.

Solar Farms replacing agricultural farms and forests may be short sighted.

– Farms grow our food and forests provide trees, and wildlife.

– All plants, and our planet, are solar powered.

– Solar farms are periodic and sporadic; not much sunlight in December, or this past Summer!

– They are heavily subsidized by us.

– A better, multiple use, alternative would be roof tops. Imagine the watts produced by Walmarts and Hannafords!

– Towers also appear a good idea, but are beyond my engineering experience.

– Free markets with supply and demand will sort out the best options.

So, let’s stay alert, informed, and ready to DUUC!

Yours in protecting the environment,

Peter Forrest Tracy

Farmington, Maine

