Letter to the Editor: Maine’s Bipartisan Leader Supports Medicare Advantage

At a time when our political leaders are more frequently scrutinized than appreciated, I want to voice my gratitude for someone who has long stood up for the welfare of seniors like me. Earlier this year, Senator Susan Collins joined a bipartisan group of 60 other colleagues in the Senate to sign a letter of support for Medicare Advantage when the Biden Administration was contemplating cuts to the program. Thanks to her efforts, nearly 200,000 seniors will continue to receive high-quality, affordable coverage. I am lucky to be on of those seniors.

Medicare Advantage is a public-private partnership enjoyed by over 31 million seniors across the country, including me. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve suffered from several health complications including a very rare blood disorder which requires me to take a very specific medication. Without the right insurance, this treatment can be extremely expensive. But through the amazing team at Senior Planning Center, I was able to receive a plan through Medicare Advantage. My Medicare Advantage plan decreased my co-pay to a shockingly low amount, making both my care and budget more manageable.

Through all of this, Medicare Advantage has lifted a huge weight off my shoulders because it gives me the peace of mind to remain in my home while being close to the care I need. The benefits I enjoy thanks to my Medicare Advantage plan make it possible to maintain my independence and live the life I always wanted in retirement. I had many choices when it came to choosing my health care coverage, and I am thankful every day that Senior Planning Center assisted me in choosing Medicare Advantage.

Earlier this year, I was able to share my story in a meeting with Senator Collins’s staff.

Her team gave me the opportunity to speak up for my own health care and that of other seniors across the country. It’s not just people in Maine who love Medicare Advantage. I read recently that 94% of senior voters on Medicare Advantage are satisfied with their plans. I’m sure some of these people are just like me. They were suffering from rare or urgent conditions, but once they enrolled in Medicare Advantage the program changed their lives for the better.

Senator Collins has built a career in the Senate as a bipartisan problem solver who is willing to reach across the aisle and get things done for people in Maine and across the country. Thank you, Senator Collins, for being a Medicare Advantage advocate and listening to your constituents on the issues that matter to them most. As Maine’s seniors continue to look for affordable health care options, I know she’ll always be in our corner.

Mainers know how lucky we are to have elected officials like you who allow our state and our people to thrive. Please continue your support for this vital program and encourage your Senate colleagues to do the same. I am just one of many seniors who has benefitted from Medicare Advantage, and we are forever grateful to you for helping us access robust, affordable health care like this.

Al Thurlow

New Vineyard, Maine