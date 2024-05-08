Letter to the Editor: Mental Health in America and the Role of Media, Politics, and Psychology

In an effort to inform the American public last year, Mental Health America reported that 20.78% of adults experienced a mental illness between 2019 and 2020. For weeks afterward media outlets invited advocates, experts, and journalists to expound on this, after which CNN opinion polls suggested 90% of Americans felt the country was experiencing a mental health crisis. Lost on all was the fact that this poll demonstrated how easily media turned a statistic on mental health in America into a shared anxiety.

While some psychologists use terms like “headline anxiety” and “media saturation overload” to make it clear media behavior is a factor, others use terms like “doomscrolling” and “headline stress disorder” to either suggest the problem is the consumer’s to correct or exists as a disorder within them, thus limiting the impact psychologists might have. If psychologists settled on one term instead, they might convince heads of media (and those government bodies that still exercise control over them) to again deliver “the facts and just the facts” while teaching consumers how to limit their own media consumption so they aren’t unnecessarily triggered.

So many of our problems are like this; social problems that look like personal problems because we’ve forgotten how to use democracy to our advantage. Democracies are meant to create space for people to come together and solve problems. We forgot this when political strategists found of a way to keep us at the throats of our political rivals. Given that it was accomplished by manipulating our media, it’s conceivable that both our democracy and mental health can be improved by correcting this problem with our media.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.