Letter to the Editor: Misguided economic policies

I am compelled to write this letter regarding the recent $4 million grant issued by Janet T. Mills to Kingfish Maine. Is our governor really supporting yet another foreign company to siphon profits from Mainers? This grant reflects a fundamental problem with Maine’s economic development ‘strategy’ and I will use Kingfish Maine as the example. Kingfish Zeeland, located in the Netherlands, is the financially-troubled parent company being supported by Maine’s leaders to invade Downeast Maine with its Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS). The RAS is a semantic distraction because it recirculates Maine’s coastal waters. The proposed site in Jonesport will ‘recirculate’ 28 million gallons of Chandler Bay water per day, adding a one-ton splash of nitrogen and phosphorous per day along with an occasional dab of formalin. And let me add that this industrial complex will extract 43,200 gallons of fresh water per day from the aquifer. I am at a loss to understand the logic of this grant. First, Kingfish Maine(KM) is currently the subject of a Court Appeal over the Jonesport Planning Board’s approval of KM’s permit. Second, facts have been tossed aside in favor of a misguided and dangerous economic policy.

Maine’s DECD, led by Heather Johnson (formerly involved directly with CMP’s shadow “NGO” Western Mountains & Rivers Corporation along with Mills’ broh, Peter) used an economic report from UMO’s Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center loaded with data supplied solely by KM to compel (or protect) the MDEP to significantly raise the maximum nitrogen threshold to ‘legally’ approve the application. If this isn’t bad enough the MDEP then used a poorly done and inaccurate current modeling report to justify its permit approval. Two professionals in the field, one from UMO and another from the University of Rhode Island totally trashed the modeling report. Further, a new supercomputer model has been generated by said URI professor over a series of months, yet we cannot use this new, far more accurate model to compel the MDEP to re-review their approval, likely because it might shine a spotlight on their misguided economic agenda. Why should we favor foreign companies that will pollute our waters, take away profits from local citizens, and jeopardize Maine’s profitable marine resources? This approach is a completely flawed economic initiative. Cooke Aquaculture, recently booted from Washington State, is applying for a permit renewal in Downeast Maine, a permit suspended by the Maine DMR for environmental infractions. Anyone want to bet how this renewal goes?

Returning to the salient point of my letter …. Do Maine’s leaders plan to continue to foster environmentally destructive practices to attract foreign companies that will take profits away from Mainers? The short-term view of Maine’s leadership indicates that no one either understands how nature works or they don’t care. Either of these attitudes is dangerous and destructive to Maine. Moreover, these companies will benefit from significant tax breaks, leaving towns short on their tax base.

Why should we support foreign-based corporate profit machines that will pay low wages to Mainers and send profits elsewhere? Haven’t we seen this disaster with the NECEC? Let’s do something more logical such as promote small scale, self-contained fish farms or kelp farms run by locals? How about small-scale biomass plants situated where wood is readily available that could heat municipal buildings or health care facilities or college campuses? Replace gigantic wind turbines with low-cost, low-profile, locally-installed and operated wind generators? Fund year-round greenhouses for many schools to enhance education and provide healthy food for school cafeterias? If Maine continues to ignore its natural resource wealth in favor of incomprehensible economic development ‘strategies’, it will not turn out well for the people of Maine. I have worked 25 years assessing and managing environmental projects for USAID, Ford Foundation, and IUCN throughout the northern hemisphere. I can assure you that the direction Maine’s government is adopting is a pathway to disaster for the people of Maine.

Richard Aishton

Steuben, Maine

