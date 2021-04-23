Letter to the Editor: My body, my choice applies here

I think it’s fair to say that too many people trust their government. BOTH parties have harmed us with their reaction to Covid. I often remind people that there are VERY bad things going on in government and am constantly surprised to see how unaware people are of what their “representatives” are doing. Look below, here is proposed rulemaking (NOT LAW) rule making that would make MANDATORY mass vaccinations should a governor so deem it necessary…Needless to say I believe “My body my choice” applies here or does the government truly own us? Rights come from our Creator NOT Man. See the actual proposed rules below.

CONCISE SUMMARY: The Department is adopting routine technical rule changes to amend 10-144 CMR ch. 264, Immunization for Healthcare Workers rule, which include (1) Adding and updating references to the statutory authority for the rule; (2) Clarifying, in the Summary, that the rule is purposed to reduce the risk for exposure to and transmission of vaccine-preventable diseases; (3) Updating the definition of Designated Healthcare Facility to clarify the term applies to facilities subject to licensure by the Department; (4) Updating the term Intermediate Care Facility for the Mentally Retarded (ICF/MR) to Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/IID); (5) Adding definitions for Public Health Emergency, Public Health Threat, and Extreme Public Health Emergency; (6) Removing outdated H1N1 2009-10 reporting language; (7) Adding influenza to the list of vaccine-preventable diseases for which healthcare facilities must require all employees to provide proof of immunization, or immunity, or documentation of an authorized exemption; (8) Adding a description of the Department’s authority during a declared Extreme Public Health Emergency, to impose additional disease prevention control measures, including mandatory and mass vaccinations and recommended dosages therefor; and (9) Clarifying that records of Designated Healthcare Facility employee vaccinations must be maintained by the facility for six years following termination.

Brad Dyer

Carthage, Main