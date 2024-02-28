Letter to the Editor: National Labor Relations Board potential rule hurts Maine’s businesses and workers

After years of confusion regarding the now infamous joint employer rule for businesses the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is now considering broadening their broken, job-killing mandate. This new potential rule, impacting contractors and subcontractors, from NLRB would hurt business throughout Maine and unnecessarily risk our economic well-being.

The proposed rule would essentially change the partnership between contractors and subcontractors. General contractors would become joint employers of the subcontractors, something that may not seem like much, but for some industries like construction it would be a mammoth change. It would impact numerous facets of the contractor-subcontractor relationship including employee benefits, liability insurance, and bonding. Costs could potentially skyrocket and safety, which is always a paramount concern in construction, could be sacrificed.

Why is construction, which is a leading industry in Maine, so impacted by this proposed rule? In construction it is traditional that a general contractor exercises control over subcontractors, who specialize in a variety of projects. It is the general contractor who coordinates and schedules the subcontractors based on factors as potentially unpredictable as the weather, supply chain disruptions, and availability of other subcontractors. It’s an all encompassing job and one that requires control by the general contractor. Yet, the NLRB, through the creation of a joint-employer relationship, would add unneeded complexity to this dynamic.

I urge our Senators to support the utilization of the Congressional Review Act to repeal this poorly conceived rule. Broad decisions like this hurt Maine’s businesses and workers.

Jonathan Moynahan

Port Clyde, Maine

