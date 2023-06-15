Letter to the Editor: New Farm Labor Law moves to Legislature, already misses the mark

Union Busting in Maine does not need the “industry of anti-union consultants” described by Martin Levitt in his “Confessions of a Union Buster” because in the halls of government in Augusta, our Speaker of the House Ross and Governor Mills have in their wisdom created the opportunity and environment for Agra Business to use government as their proxy in Union avoidance.

The new Farm Labor bill coming out of committee for a vote in the legislature has an insane litany of ways the farmworkers in Maine are allowed to talk, making it appear that Maine Agra business along with Government has come up with a new separate and unequal Farmworkers First Amendment, but they don’t need a new First Amendment, farm workers have the right to free speech. Agra business surely has had plenty of free speech in the new bill, farmworkers not so much.

Maybe the Governor should consider, if the farm interests are so sure that they will provide everything that their workers need, why are they scared of unionization, the purpose of which is to assure farmworkers’ needs. Why are you scared, Governor?

The design of the new bill is telling, it has sent a loud message to farmworkers: the Government and Business will tell workers how you are ALLOWED to talk. In all that bill’s language it never once mentions the words organizing or unionizing.

In fact, if farmworkers abide the new bill, it will succeed in eliminating the need for Agra business to use its illegal union busters to spy on workers, to find out if they favor unionizing or to tell the workers they will get fired if they do… It is a brilliant coup.

The Maine Executive and Legislative branches have become the latest venue for the anti-unionists to sit as stake holders creating the new farm labor law.

Our Governor and Speaker have advanced the cause of Union Avoidance, Government united with Business, preying on labor.

Now, what? Do you think farm labor will stand for a government sell out?

Jeff Dubin

Waldoboro, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.