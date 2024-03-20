Letter to the Editor: New Supreme Court Decision and Maine

The Supreme Court ruling of Tuesday March 19, 2024 is truly historic. As of that date, the ruling states that Texas has the right to defend its border and arrest, jail, and deport, any and all illegal aliens in their State.

Guess what, folks. Now all States have the exact same right. Any State can simply pass a copy of the Texas law and immediately enforce it. That means that a State like Maine can legally control the influx of illegals. All they have to do is introduce and pass the Texas law. The Supreme Court has already ruled. They can enforce it now.

Maine towns and cities will no longer be liable for feeding, clothing, housing, educating, and otherwise supporting folks that are in our State illegally. All they need do is arrest, jail, and deport. The Federal government and the Biden administration cannot prevent this from happening. Of course, there is one little bitty hitch.

The democrat party in Maine will have to stop hiding behind the federal government and pass the Texas law. They have maintained for years that we can do nothing about this uncontrolled influx that is burying our State, cities, and towns in costs they cannot afford. Now, thanks to SCOTUS, that excuse is gone.

We have pointed out that the border crisis belongs to the Biden administration. He has tried to maintain that he needs new laws republicans refuse to pass. He refuses to use his executive power to reverse the problem, and the democrats party in Maine and elsewhere have been hiding behind that excuse. Well, it is time to call their bluff.

Republicans in Augusta are ready and willing to introduce the Texas law here in Maine. Are the democrats ready to put Maine values ahead of their politics and vote “yes” on such a bill? Maine people, like much of America, have had enough. We want our Country back. Remember democrats… this Texas law has no time limits. We can return any alien we wish, no matter how long they have been here, and it is our choice. Thousands could be deported and determining which ones is totally up to us.

Maine can do nothing but win by passing the Texas law. If elected, I promise to support it, but I think we need it in this session of the legislature. If you agree, get on the phone or your device and send the message to your State Senator or Representative and tell him/her that you want the Texas law passed now.

Joseph E. Martin

Rumford, Maine

State Senate Candidate District #19

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.