Letter to the Editor: No more nonsense

Watching the horrendous ignorance and disrespect on college campuses has rightfully been called “disgusting.” The letter from Michael Peters was right on the money. I urge everyone to read it.

It was reported yesterday that our President is considering flying in untold numbers of people from Gaza, and giving them housing and full support from us taxpayers. Evidently, all of the surrounding Countries in the middle east are refusing to provide them with temporary shelter. Why?

Mr. President, we have had enough. We are not the “mothers” of the world and we do not want or need these people here. They do not honor our culture or speak our language. Do what is right for Americans for a change, sir. Provide some money and food and insist on these people staying in the middle east. Countries in the area have much more at stake and a responsibility to take care of their own.

The borders of our Country need to be closed now! The taxpayers of this nation who work hard every day…what is left of them at least… can afford no more of this open border nonsense. Our children and our Country must come first, and I believe it is your duty to put them first.

Richard “Dick” Pickett

Dixfield, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.