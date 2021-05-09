Letter to the editor: Nurses the unsung heroes

National Nurses Week is observed every year beginning on May 6 with National Nurses Day and ending on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of nursing as a modern profession. My health care career began as a practicing nurse, so I know firsthand the countless everyday contributions nurses make on the frontline of providing patient care.

At Franklin Community Health Network, nursing is our largest group of patient care providers. We employ more than 200 nurses, ranging from nurse practitioners, to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and clinical technicians. These professionals care for patients of every age in a wide variety of settings: from Franklin Health medical practices, to hospital outpatient and inpatient units, as well as health outreach initiatives in community settings.

In collaboration with doctors and other clinicians, nurses provide education, guidance and resources to individuals managing an illness or chronic condition. Nurses help patients understand discharge and care plans, medication regimens, appointment follow ups, referrals to other providers, and equipment needs. They impact patients and their families on a personal level by combining nursing science with caring and compassion.

You’re the heart in the heat of the moment. Putting in the shifts. Putting in the hours. Being there when loved ones can’t be. With the quiet grace and calm compassion you fight for the lives of your patients. Because nursing isn’t a career, it’s a calling. And we couldn’t be more grateful you answered it.

On May 14 our organization will name the recipients of the annual Excellence in Nursing Award, an award established to recognize outstanding contributions by nurses who demonstrate exceptional nursing practice and professionalism. Stay tuned: the announcement about these remarkable individuals is forthcoming.

When you see a nurse in the coming weeks, be sure to thank this unsung hero for his or her everyday efforts to promote optimal patient outcomes and improve the overall health of our community.

Rebecca Wood, BSN, RN

Chief Nursing Officer

Franklin Memorial Hospital