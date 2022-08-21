Letter to the editor: On resisting extremism

In 1990, I joined a group poised to deal with extremism in the Middle East. Few knew me, so they did not know that I took this seriously. I was the great grandson of a man who saw the KKK terrorize Catholics here in our community and I wanted to deal a blow to any organization that would do the same to others.

My great grandfather was well known for the service he provided this community. He co-founded the first American Legion in Maine because he wished to honor the sacrifices made by his grandfather, and other Mainers who fought to free the enslaved peoples of North America. He himself was a veteran of the Great War.

His name was Carleton Bailey. He was the owner of Bailey Brothers Ford, a business that began as a carriage shop much earlier. His grandfather started the carriage shop after returning from service in the Civil War. Having benefited so greatly from his efforts, my great grandfather wanted to see a monument erected in honor of his and the sacrifices of others in that effort. That monument still stands in downtown Livermore.

My great grandfather was not perfect. He had one child, and she eloped because he did not approve of the Métis man she would marry. That man was my grandfather. Though you might say his family was always here, as they were native inhabitants, the first Beaulieu arrived with the railroad in 1858. He was not a Beaulieu yet though.

Beaulieu is a name commonly given to Métis and Native American peoples in hiding. In hiding from what you ask? In hiding from the extremists who would abuse, deny them work, or even kill them if they knew who they were looking at. Only 100 years prior that was government sanctioned work here, and even then it was in parts of the country.

I thought I’d never know what it was like to live in fear as my ancestors had. Then I joined the Marine Corps. I trained for chemical warfare, as my great grandfather had, then I trained for guerrilla warfare as my Métis and Native American ancestors had. We were going to eliminate what was left of the forces Saudi Arabia created to drive the Soviets from the Middle East.

We always knew we couldn’t trust them, the Mujahedin and Taliban forces Saudi created to support their efforts. But, even knowing the Mujahedin created al Qaeda in the wake of that effort to force us to take notice, our government remained reluctant to confront Saudi Arabia over the support it provided because there were economic interests at stake. This is the only reason we did not attack that country after the investigation into 9/11 revealed 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

Years ago I was threatened for pressing for Saudi accountability in this and other hostile acts against democracy around the world. That was made all the more difficult by the fact that it sanctioned the dismemberment of an American journalist in 2018. My life was changed by that. But, this is a democracy and I’m determined to protect it, even if only by practicing my right to free speech.

I think it’s high time we held Saudi Arabia to a higher standard, regardless of the consequences. In fact, I believe we’ve lost leverage with that nation and others by refusing to do so, and can only regain it by making some changes. Surely enough Americans have been injured in the conflicts and terrorist attacks they’ve either sanctioned or secretly contributed to for us to agree on this matter.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine