Letter to the editor: Operation Santa gives thanks for support

Operation Santa Claus had a successful 50th year. We would like to take a moment and thank everyone for their support and generous donations to help make our families and seniors in the greater Franklin County have an enjoyable Christmas. We helped 433 families, including 856 children and 92 gifts to seniors we added this year. Overall, this is an increase from last year by 30 percent.

We would also like to thank our donators both monetary and tangible gifts:

Franklin Printing Western Maine ATV Club

Operation Elves Farmington Fire Association

Shelly’s Hometown Market Renys

Pitcher Perfect Tire In Memory Linda Brown

Wilton Fish & Game In Memory of Jacqueline Lizette

Sizzle & Chels~Oasis In Memory of Brent Churchill

Western Maine Retirees In Memory of Ron Greenleaf

Brooks Tree Care Franklin Savings Bank

Steve’s Market Industry Community Kitchen

Michael Burke Lynn Chellis

Kenneth & Nancy Walters John & Mardy Bogar

Darlene Hogan Victoria Hamel

Rosemary Cyr Occupied Property Portland

White Elephant Peter & Beatrice Morse

Stephen & Carole Godomsky Care & Comfort

Judy & Robert Burdick New Sharon Congregational Church

We would also like to thank the following businesses for their support with our Giving Trees:

Walmart United Way

Medulla’s Food City

Dollar General Calzolaio’s Fitness Stylz Pixelle St Joseph’s Catholic Church St Rosa Lima Church The Sensi Side Canna Cabana Longfellow’s Our Village Market

Farmington Town Office Jay Town Office TD Bank North Pine Tree Cellular UMF Bookstore Roost Skowhegan Savings Bank Sizzle & Chels~Oasis Life Made Products LLC

A huge thank you to all our volunteers for their help with sorting, wrapping gifts, delivering toys to families, picking up donations, and making tags for all our trees. Without volunteers we would not be able to make this program such a success.

Farmington Elks Lodge No. 2430