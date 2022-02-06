Letter to the editor: Operation Santa gives thanks for support

Operation Santa Claus had a successful 50th year. We would like to take a moment and thank everyone for their support and generous donations to help make our families and seniors in the greater Franklin County have an enjoyable Christmas. We helped 433 families, including 856 children and 92 gifts to seniors we added this year. Overall, this is an increase from last year by 30 percent.
We would also like to thank our donators both monetary and tangible gifts:
Franklin Printing Western Maine ATV Club
Operation Elves Farmington Fire Association
Shelly’s Hometown Market Renys
Pitcher Perfect Tire In Memory Linda Brown
Wilton Fish & Game In Memory of Jacqueline Lizette
Sizzle & Chels~Oasis In Memory of Brent Churchill
Western Maine Retirees In Memory of Ron Greenleaf
Brooks Tree Care Franklin Savings Bank
Steve’s Market Industry Community Kitchen
Michael Burke Lynn Chellis
Kenneth & Nancy Walters John & Mardy Bogar
Darlene Hogan Victoria Hamel
Rosemary Cyr Occupied Property Portland
White Elephant Peter & Beatrice Morse
Stephen & Carole Godomsky Care & Comfort
Judy & Robert Burdick New Sharon Congregational Church
We would also like to thank the following businesses for their support with our Giving Trees:
Walmart United Way
Medulla’s Food City
Dollar General Calzolaio’s Fitness Stylz Pixelle St Joseph’s Catholic Church St Rosa Lima Church The Sensi Side Canna Cabana Longfellow’s Our Village Market
Farmington Town Office Jay Town Office TD Bank North Pine Tree Cellular UMF Bookstore Roost Skowhegan Savings Bank Sizzle & Chels~Oasis Life Made Products LLC
A huge thank you to all our volunteers for their help with sorting, wrapping gifts, delivering toys to families, picking up donations, and making tags for all our trees. Without volunteers we would not be able to make this program such a success.
Farmington Elks Lodge No. 2430