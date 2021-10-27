Letter to the Editor: Puzzled by the county commissioners

I am among many who are puzzled by the county commissions’ belief that it is better qualified to pick a treasurer than the voters.

I’ve not heard a good reason for this from the commissioners, other than that they can do it. I wonder — if this effort to reduce voter input passes, who is next on their list?

Their stance is even more puzzling given that Pam Prodan has been a stellar county treasurer since 2015. We don’t know why, but some county commissioners have treated her so badly that other county courthouse employees have complained.

Perhaps this sad attempt wouldn’t have happened if there were other county commissioners to share the load.

Perhaps a more representative body of five commissioners would be more thoughtful and more respectful of Prodan and Franklin County voters. Perhaps a five-commissioner body would be more inclined to govern fairly, and not allow personal agendas to dominate.

Instead of restricting representative democracy, let’s strengthen it on Nov. 2. Please vote to continue electing our county treasurer and to expand the county commission to five commissioners.

Wayne Kinney

Farmington