Letter to the editor: Question 1

Political parties have been doing this for years, saying anything necessary, regardless of its truthfulness, in order to influence an outcome in an election, usually for their own benefit.

Question One on the ballot is mired in half-truths and misinformation.

Actually, the truth is simple.

Central Maine Power draws its energy from the New England grid. The New England Grid buys most of its power from oil-fired and coal-fired plants located in the south. Canada is offering to supply clean, sustainable water generated power to the New England grid. This water power would replace some of that oil- and coal-fired generated power presently being purchased from southern states.

Electric bills currently fluctuate with the price of oil. It is to everyone’s financial advantage, as well as environmental advantage, to have stable water, wind and solar power supplying our grid – instead of oil and coal.

One of the misrepresentations that is influencing many people, is that Massachusetts will benefit most from the Canadian power. Of course it will. Massachusetts has a larger population, so it draws more power than Maine from the New England grid; just as it does right now and will in the future.

The other, set your hair on fire, objection is that the power line will require cutting an access through some 50 miles of Maine forest. The same people who are enraged about this, have no problem with thousands of miles of heavily traveled snowmobile trails running through some of the most pristine and primal forest of our Maine wilderness.

Finally, taking power from the people and requiring politician to agree with a two-thirds vote on anything, is the surest way to guarantee that nothing will ever pass in the future. We need to keep Maine referendum decisions in the hands of the voters.

William Gilliland

Farmington, Maine